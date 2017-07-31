Ryan Reynolds shares first official look at ‘Deadpool 2’s Domino

"Some people just know how to work a red carpet"

Ryan Reynolds tweeted the first official image of Domino from Deadpool 2 today. The character will be played by Zazie Beetz who you might recognise from last year’s Atlanta.

The sequel to the hugely successful Deadpool movie will have Reynolds starring alongside Beetz as mutant mercenary Domino and Josh Brolin as time-travelling cyborg Cable to make up the X-Force.

The photo tweeted out by Reynolds is a callback to one of the first promotional images from the original Deadpool. This one shows Beetz in her full Domino get-up lying atop a Deadpool rug. The image is captioned: “Some people just know how to work a red carpet”.

Check out the reveal below.

Recently, Deadpool creator and comic book writer Rob Liefeld has compared the second movie to ’90s Jackie Chan-Chris Tucker flick Rush Hour.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Speaking about Josh Brolin as Cable, Liefeld said: “When I see the two of them I’m like “It’s going to be comic book’s equivalent to Rush Hour, and I don’t know if comic fans are ready for it. I think it’s going to be great.”

Ryan Reynolds has also shared a picture from the set, featuring himself in full Deadpool costume, with Hunt For The Wilderpeople actor Julian Dennison on his back. Dennison joins the confirmed cast for Deadpool 2, alongside Jack Kesy as villain Black Tom Cassidy, Zazie Beetz, Shitori Kutsuna and Leslie Uggams.

Deadpool 2 is currently set to premiere on June 1, 2018.