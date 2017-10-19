RZA claims Russell Crowe did spit towards Azealia Banks during LA hotel party altercation

Actor was cleared over the incident

RZA has alleged that Russell Crowe did spit at Azealia Banks during an altercation at a hotel party in October 2016.

Banks filed a battery report against the actor after accusing him of assaulting her and uttering racial slurs, at the time.

Banks went to the police after Crowe refused to apologise for what had allegedly happened and had said that she considered the actor to be a “a racist, misogynist pig” after the incident.

Crowe’s representatives denied any wrongdoing on the actor’s part and officials at the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office later dropped the case, explaining Crowe’s actions to physically remove Banks from his hotel room were “justified to prevent the imminent violence threatened by Banks”.

Now RZA, who took Banks to Crowe’s party, claims that the actor did spit in her direction.

Speaking on US radio show The Breakfast Club, the Wu-Tang Clan rapper said: ”He spit at her. I saw that. It almost went on me! He apologised to me. The night was crazy.”

Banks has since reportedly responded to RZA’s comments on Snapchat.

She said: ”RZA has to stop talking about me in the media. Until he is ready to apologise to me publicly he can go back to sucking Russell Crowe’s dick for invites to Hollywood parties.”

