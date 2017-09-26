Sadiq Khan hints that Labour could back a second EU referendum

"I'd have my tuppence worth."

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has hinted that Labour’s next manifesto could back a second referendum on European Union membership, after admitting that he has “not been persuaded” over the Government’s plan for Brexit.

In an interview with the Evening Standard, Mr Khan said it was “possible” that Labour’s next manifesto could see voters being given the chance to reverse the verdict of the 2016 Brexit referendum.

“I’d have my tuppence worth”, he admitted.

“I so far have not been persuaded how this Government has a plan that works for our country”.

His calls were backed by Kezia Dugdale, the leader of Scottish Labour.

“If the UK Parliament and the other 27 nations of Europe get a final say on the deal, why shouldn’t we? No one voted to be poorer but that’s what we’re all going to be. Brexit is spiralling out of control and out of the interests of working people. That’s why we the people should take back control with a final vote on the deal”, she said.

Meanwhile, Mr Khan recently responded after TfL opted to strip ride-hailing firm Uber of their license to operate in London.

“I want London to be at the forefront of innovation and new technology and to be a natural home for exciting new companies that help Londoners by providing a better and more affordable service,” Mr Khan told NME.

“However, all companies in London must play by the rules and adhere to the high standards we expect – particularly when it comes to the safety of customers. Providing an innovative service must not be at the expense of customer safety and security.”