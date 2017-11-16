Samsung’s Galaxy S7 Edge is the cheapest it’s ever been right now

Looking for a new phone?

Black Friday hasn’t even begun yet – it’s ‘officially’ on November 24 – but loads of retailers are already offering amazing deals on products to get ahead of their competition. If you’re in the market for a new phone, one of the unmissable ones right now is Amazon’s deal on a SIM-free Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge.

Released last year, this phone was named Trusted Reviews‘ Phone of the Year, and right now it’s the cheapest it’s ever been: until now the cheapest price you could get it for was £420. At the moment on Amazon it’s £369.99 – a 12% reduction on the price’s previous low, and a huge 42% off the original RRP of £639.

In its glowing review of the phone published last year, Trusted called it “the culmination of Samsung’s impressive rise in the design stakes,” adding, “The 5.5-inch display is sharp… the camera’s improved low-light performance and best-in-the-business autofocus puts it right at the top of the pile. It’s a combination of high-end components that all fit together perfectly… there’s little by way of compromise.”

In the year or so since the release of the S7 Edge, Samsung has put out the S8. Although there are minor improvements in that phone’s performance, the price difference is still huge. The S8 costs £689 to buy right now – almost double the price of the S7 Edge – making this deal the perfect option for anyone looking for a high-performing new Android phone that won’t break the bank.

