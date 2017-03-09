Watch Samuel L Jackson perform scenes from his biggest movies in 11 minutes

Actor teams up with James Corden to crudely recite lines from his most famous films

Samuel L Jackson has teamed up with James Corden in a segment where the two of them attempted to recreate scenes from as many of Jackson’s 150 movies as possible in 11 minutes.

Jackson has been appearing in TV and films since the ’70s so the two of them could understandably only perform a handful of scenes from Jackson’s most notable roles.

James Corden took the support roles acting as Yoda, a shark, a snake on a plane and even the infamous T-Rex from Jurassic Park.

The sketch played on the violent nature of Jackson’s movies as Samuel L is seen shooting Cordon in the Jackie Brown sequence, flogging him as a part of Shaft and holding the Late Late Show hostage at gunpoint as a part of The Negotiator reenactment.

Watch Samuel L Jackson act out his film career below:

Tom Hanks previously appeared on this feature acting out scenes from Forrest Gump, Big and Saving Private Ryan among others.

Jackson appeared on the talk show in order to promote his role as US army colonel Preston Packard in Kong: Skull Island which was released in cinemas today (March 9). Part of the Corden sketch features a knowingly cheap advert for the movie disguised as a reenactment of Kong.

“This movie looks incredible,” Corden says dressed as King Kong. “Go see it,” Jackson told the crowd.

Read more: our review of Kong: Skull Island

Meanwhile, Samuel L. Jackson was recently hit out by Star Wars‘ John Boyega after Jackson criticised a black British actor for playing an African-American character.

“I know the young brother who’s in the movie, and he’s British. I tend to wonder what that movie would have been with an American brother who really feels that.”

Kong: Skull Island is out now in cinemas.