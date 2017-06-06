Braun said the concert was a chance to 'fight' back

Scooter Braun has opened up on the challenges of organising the One Love benefit concert – and hailed Manchester as the “hero” of the show.

The talent manager, who is responsible for the careers of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, said that the decision to hold the show came from a desire to “fight” back against the Manchester attack – which claimed the lives of 22 people.

He told Billboard: “When it finally came through, what had actually happened, my initial reaction was sadness. But then it turned to anger and ‘we need to fight'”.

He also discussed the show and praised the resilient spirit of Manchester.

“When the show was over and all 55,000 people had to leave they started singing and getting louder and louder to the point where it became a roar of people singing ‘Manchester, we’re strong'”, he said.

“The city of Manchester was the real hero of the show”.

Discussing his support for Ariana Grande in the aftermath of the attack, he added: “I just told her that I’m not going to leave her side. I’m not going to go anyway. Everybody told her that we will be with her every step of the way.”

Elsewhere, Coldplay thanked Noel Gallagher for letting them ‘borrow’ his songs after they teamed up with Liam Gallagher for a duet of Live Forever at Sunday’s concert.

Posting on Twitter, they thanked him for providing his ‘blessing’ – despite Liam attacking his brother for not showing up at the Manchester show.