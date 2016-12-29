Sean Lennon says he feels ‘completely drained of blood’ after Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ deaths

The musician was close friends with Fisher

Sean Lennon has paid tribute to both Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds following their deaths this week.

The musician was close friends with Fisher and posted a series of Instagram posts remembering them.

Fisher passed away on December 27 after suffering a heart attack on board a flight on December 23. Reynolds died a day after her daughter, following a stroke.

“My heart is completely and permanently broken,” he wrote after Fisher died. He described her as “one of the best and closest friends I’ve ever had in my life”, as Rolling Stone reports. “You meant more to me than just friend or family; I feel that you were part of me,” he added.

[R]egarding the trials and tribulations of being a son or daughter of celebrities, no one helped or inspired me more than Carrie Fisher,” he continued. “One of my favorite things she used to say is, ‘Resentment is like swallowing poison and expecting the other person to die.'”

After Reynolds’ death, he said: “I don’t know what to say right now, I’m truly in shock … this is too much.”

He also called her a “timeless legend”. “Carrie and Debbie’s relationship was a template for mine and my mother’s,” Lennon wrote. “Debbie taught me many things. I literally have no energy left in my body. I feel completely drained of all blood, I feel utterly deflated.”

He concluded his posts speaking about Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd. “I can’t imagine how Billie feels please concentrate your energies on helping her through this tornado of tragedies,” he said. “I can’t imagine losing two such pillars in such a short time. I love you Billie. And I love you Carrie and Debbie always. Thank you for what was an endless fountain of kindness and generosity from both of you.”