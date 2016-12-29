Sean Lennon says he feels ‘completely drained of blood’ after Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ deaths

The musician was close friends with Fisher

Sean Lennon has paid tribute to both Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds following their deaths this week.

The musician was close friends with Fisher and posted a series of Instagram posts remembering them.

Fisher passed away on December 27 after suffering a heart attack on board a flight on December 23. Reynolds died a day after her daughter, following a stroke.

“My heart is completely and permanently broken,” he wrote after Fisher died. He described her as “one of the best and closest friends I’ve ever had in my life”, as Rolling Stone reports. “You meant more to me than just friend or family; I feel that you were part of me,” he added.

[R]egarding the trials and tribulations of being a son or daughter of celebrities, no one helped or inspired me more than Carrie Fisher,” he continued. “One of my favorite things she used to say is, ‘Resentment is like swallowing poison and expecting the other person to die.'”

I can honestly say that Carrie was one of the best and closest friends I've ever had in my life. She was the smartest, funniest, kindest, and most generous person I have ever known. My heart is completely and permanently broken. This is the kind of loss that you never recover from. I know because I still miss my dad every single day. Carrie, I love you so much. I can't imagine living my life without you there to fix it. You meant more to me than just friend or family, I feel that you were part of me, and you always will be. I can never thank you enough for all those magical evenings. Thank you Debbie and Billie for sharing your prodigal princess with me. My thoughts are with you now and forever. R.I.P. Carrie Fisher.

Found this old picture of my mother and I taking Carrie out in NY. Just want to mention because I forgot to say earlier that regarding the trials and tribulations of being a son or daughter of celebrities, no one helped or inspired me more than Carrie Fisher. She was a super nova of talent and good character. She made the impossible seem effortless–of course thinking twice as fast as everyone else didn't hurt. One of my favorite things she used to say is, 'Resentment is like swallowing poison and expecting the other person to die.' Carrie and I even wrote a song or two together. I'm going to find them and put them out if it makes sense. I'm still shattered, can't think clearly. I'll just say please send all your love and light energy to Billie and Debbie, for they are suffering the most. I know what it's like to have your world torn apart by a loved one taken before their time. It never gets easy, although one learns to live through the pain. Please let's just get to 2017 without losing anymore geniuses.

After Reynolds’ death, he said: “I don’t know what to say right now, I’m truly in shock … this is too much.”

He also called her a “timeless legend”. “Carrie and Debbie’s relationship was a template for mine and my mother’s,” Lennon wrote. “Debbie taught me many things. I literally have no energy left in my body. I feel completely drained of all blood, I feel utterly deflated.”

He concluded his posts speaking about Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd. “I can’t imagine how Billie feels please concentrate your energies on helping her through this tornado of tragedies,” he said. “I can’t imagine losing two such pillars in such a short time. I love you Billie. And I love you Carrie and Debbie always. Thank you for what was an endless fountain of kindness and generosity from both of you.”

I'm absolutely speechless with the news of Debbie passing just a day after her daughter. I knew how close they were, and because of Carrie I have so many wonderful memories of Debbie in her house next to Carrie's. They were so absolutely close it seems clear that Debbie wanted to be with her daughter. Carrie and Debbie's relationship was a template for mine and my mother's. I'm so stunned. Now we must double our efforts to send love to Billie, and to Todd. I don't know what to say right now, I'm truly in shock. I'm just…this is too much. Debbie was indeed a timeless legend and so much of Carrie's effortless grace on screen came from Debbie's mentoring. Debbie taught me many things. I literally have no energy left in my body I feel completely drained of all blood, I feel utterly deflated. I can't imagine how Billie feels please concentrate your energies on helping her through this tornado of tragedies. I can't imagine losing two such pillars in such a short time. I love you Billie. And I love you Carrie and Debbie always. Thank you for what was an endless fountain of kindness and generosity from both of you. (Debbie we had just watched one of the debates w Carrie at your house and I'll never forget you telling Carrie and I to shut up because you were so passionately against Trump and wanted to hear the television but Carrie and I were joking around a bit loudly. I miss you so much!)

