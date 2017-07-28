There could be a sequel to The Simpsons Movie in the works

Woo-Hoo!

In a new interview, longtime Simpsons creators Al Jean and David Silverman spoke about a potential sequel to The Simpsons Movie and things are looking positive.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly to celebrate 10 years since the release of the widely-scrutinised Simpsons Movie, writer-producer Jean and director Silverman weren’t keen to reveal any concrete details on the second movie set in Springfield.

“I’d love for there to be another one,” Silverman said. “We’re still a ways away from it. We talk about this and that. We’re thinking it over, but nothing’s happening just yet… It’s still daunting because it really knocked the stuffing out of us to do the movie and the show at the same time.”

Jean did reveal, however, that a few years ago there was an episode which aired in season 26 where The Simpson family were abducted by Kang and Kodus and taken to their homeworld of Rigel 7. This idea was originally benched during the development of season 24 as a potential movie idea.

Jean has said in the past: “I wouldn’t want it to be risky in terms of budget, and I would not want it to be anything that we did purely for the money. I would want it to be a really great movie. I personally feel no need for another one unless it’s great.”

In other news, Netflix have announced that they are teaming up with The Simpsons creator Matt Groening for a new animated series that is set to debut next year.

‘Disenchantment’ is set to debut next year with 10 episodes, featuring the vocal talents of Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson as Bean, Nat Faxon as Elfo, and Eric Andre as Luci.