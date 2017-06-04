Serj Tankian joins Audioslave members to perform ‘Like A Stone’ in Chris Cornell’s memory

The collaboration happened during Prophets of Rage's set at Rock im Park Festival.

Prophets Of Rage were joined by Serj Tankian of System Of A Down to pay tribute to the late Chris Cornell.

The supergroup contains members of Rage Against The Machine and Audioslave, Public Enemy and Cypress Hill and appeared this weekend at Germany’s Rock Im Park Festival to perform their first date of Prophets’ summer tour, reports Consequence Of Sound.

In the wake of Cornell’s passing, a clip of Audioslave members performing an instrumental version of their 2002 single ‘Like A Stone’ as a way of paying tribute emerged. Now, members of Audioslave got to perform the track with Serj Tankian providing vocals.

The System Of The Down vocalist recently collaborated with Cornell on music for the film The Promise which stars Christian Bale, Oscar Isaac and Charlotte Le Bon. The title track from the soundtrack was played during Cornell’s funeral.

Watch the collaborative performance below.

Meanwhile, stars such as Tom Morello and Trent Reznor have remembered their last interactions with the late Chris Cornell.

Tankian said that he saw Cornell at Elton John‘s 70th birthday gala in March. “We had this long chat, sitting next to each other”, Tankian said, adding that Cornell seemed excited by his upcoming tour plans.

Prophets of Rage recently announced details of their self-titled debut album, sharing lead track ‘Unfuck the World’.

The album is set to be released on September 15 and features cover artwork by renowned street artists Shepard Fairey.