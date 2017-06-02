‘Sharknado 5’ announces punning title and ridiculous celebrity cameos

The cameos include Olivia Newton-John, Tom Daley and Bret Michaels.

The latest Sharknado film has unveiled its punning and very topical title: Sharknado 5: Global Swarming.

The super-tongue-in-cheek sequel, which premieres on US network SyFy on August 5, is being marketed with the Trump-referencing caption “Make America Bait Again!”

The TV movie’s synopsis teases: “In Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, the mission gets personal for Fin Shepard (Ian Ziering) and his bionic wife, April (Tara Reid), when their young son gets trapped in a traveling ‘nado and transported all over the world.

“From London to Rio, Tokyo, Rome, Amsterdam and beyond, our globetrotting heroes will seek assistance from a highly-skilled squad of royals, scholars and Olympians, enlisting famous faces from news, entertainment, and sports in their most epic battle yet.”

In typical Sharknado fashion, a large and rather bizarre list of celebrity cameos has also been announced. The confirmed names so far are: Tony Hawk, Olivia Newton-John, Chloe Lattanzi, Fabio, Clay Aiken, Bret Michaels, Charo, Gilbert Gottfried, Margaret Cho, Al Roker, Kathie Lee Gifford, Hoda Kotb, Greg Louganis, Tom Daley, Gus Kenworthy, Jeff Rossen, Porsha Williams, Tiffany “New York” Pollard, Chris Kattan, Cat Greenleaf, Ross Mullan and Dan Fogler.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming follows four previous movies which have premiered on SyFy over the last four summers: 2013’s Sharknado, 2014’s Sharknado: The Second One, 2015’s Sharknado: Oh Hell No! and last year’s Sharknado: The 4th Awakens.