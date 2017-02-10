Shia LaBeouf says he’s been ‘abandoned’ after four-year anti-Trump livestream lasts just three weeks

Actor-turned-performance artist launched the #Hewillnotdivideus project in New York last month

Shia LaBeouf has claimed that “the museum has abandoned us” after his proposed four-year anti-Trump art project/livestream went dead after just three weeks.

The actor-turned-performance artist launched the project last month (January 20) shortly before Donald Trump’s inauguration, describing it as “a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism”. He called on the public to visit the installation, which was held at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York, and utter the words “He will not divide us” over the course of Trump’s entire Presidency.

Now LaBeouf’s Twitter has posted a screenshot from the current feed, which includes white text on a black background. It reads: “The museum has abandoned us”. It is assumed that Shia is referring to the backing from the Museum of the Moving Image.

See the tweet below:

Last month, LaBeouf was arrested and charged over an alleged assault of a man at the installation.

LaBeouf describes the project on its website as follows: “Commencing at 9am on January 20, 2017, the day of the inauguration of the 45th President of the United States, the public is invited to deliver the words “HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US” into a camera mounted on a wall outside the Museum of the Moving Image, New York, repeating the phrase as many times, and for as long as they wish.”

“Open to all, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the participatory performance will be live-streamed continuously for four years, or the duration of the presidency. In this way, the mantra “HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US” acts as a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism, guided by the spirit of each individual participation.”