Shia LaBeouf and Jaden Smith launch anti-Trump interactive art project

It's described as "a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism".

Shia LaBeouf and Jaden Smith have teamed up to launch an anti-Trump art project.

The pair have called their interactive art installation, which began earlier today (January 20) shortly before Trump’s inauguration, “a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism”.

The duo describe the project on its website as follows: “Commencing at 9am on January 20, 2017, the day of the inauguration of the 45th President of the United States, the public is invited to deliver the words “HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US” into a camera mounted on a wall outside the Museum of the Moving Image, New York, repeating the phrase as many times, and for as long as they wish.

“Open to all, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the participatory performance will be live-streamed continuously for four years, or the duration of the presidency. In this way, the mantra “HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US” acts as a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism, guided by the spirit of each individual participant and the community.”

Watch the live-stream – which has already been visited by Smith himself – at hewillnotdivide.us.

Trump’s inauguration concert took place in Washington, D.C. last night – and the world has reacted to awkward scenes including the sight of the President-elect dancing to 3 Doors Down.

Meanwhile, Alec Baldwin impersonated the President-elect at an anti-Trump rally in New York City last night.

