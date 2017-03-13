The event is free, but any donations will go to the ACLU

Sigur Rós are doing their bit in the fight against Donald Trump by screening their 2011 film Inni and encouraging attendees to donate to the ACLU.

The free event takes place next Monday (March 20) in Portland, Oregon, at the Clinton Street Theater, as part of the Clinton Resistance Series.

Although there’s no entrance fee, attendees will be encouraged to give donations, which will go to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), to help “resist the policies of Donald Trump”.

Sigur Rós recently announced five UK live shows in London, Manchester and Glasgow for September 2017.

Last November, the band unveiled a new version of their classic ‘Hoppipolla’ , which was recorded for the BBC nature series Planet Earth II.

“In Iceland we are blessed with a seemingly inexhaustible supply of wild and untamed places,” they said at the time. “But even here, in the very furthest flung corners of Europe’s largest wilderness, the scars of human industry are visible, the plans for future encroachments, by dam and smelter, legion.

“If lost the Icelandic highlands are not recoverable. Around the world the story is the same; the traffic, literally, going in one direction. Sigur Rós are proud to be associated with Planet Earth II and its all-important mission to hold us rapt in understanding of, and respect for, this endlessly fascinating, utterly surprising and ultimately fragile place we are lucky enough to call home for a short while.”