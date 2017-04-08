Sir Elton John named first ever Record Store Day ‘Legend’

Sir Elton will be re-releasing the live album '17-11-70' with six extra tracks as part of the celebrations

Pop icon Sir Elton John has been named the first ever Record Store Day ‘Legend’ to celebrate the vinyl festival’s 10th anniversary.

In a video released by RSD making the announcement, Sir Elton goes into his long held affection for vinyl, from his mother’s weekly purchases of 78s (such as ‘At The Hop’ by Danny & The Julians) and 45s (Jackie Wilson’s ‘Reet Petite’), to his latest purchase; a bootleg copy of Kanye’s ‘The Life Of Pablo’. He adds, “It cost a fortune. I don’t know where they found it from, but I got that.”

The musician also reveals that he put in a few shifts at Musicland in Berwick Street when the owner wanted to take a lunch break. “I love to see what people choose,” he explains. “I can go into a record store in Vegas and spend three hours there. Just the smell of it and the looking at it… the memories.” Watch the full interview below:

As part of the celebrations, Sir Elton will be re-releasing his legendary album ’17-11-70’ with six previously unreleased tracks. In the video, Sir Elton describes the album as “one of the best live records of all time.” The re-release will be mastered by Bob Ludwig.

This year, Record Store Day will be celebrated on the 22nd April 2017.