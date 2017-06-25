Fans react to early morning raucous set from Slaves at Glastonbury

The loudest way to start your Sunday.

Slaves kicked off the final day at Glastonbury 2017 with a promptly starting set on The Other Stage at 11am.

Fans who went a little too hard on Saturday night had the cobwebs blown from their skulls as Slaves launched into a heavy, unrelenting setlist as they’re known to do. Slaves will be followed by Deaf Havana and Dropkick Murphy’s leading into the afternoon.

Slaves’ set could reportedly be heard from the far reaches of the Glastonbury campsite. Many Glasto punters are rearing to make the most of their last day in Worthy Farm.

Kicking off their set at 11am sharp, Kent’s Slaves are bringing chaos to the masses on The Other Stage. Check out the most excited fan reactions below.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

However, there are a few Glastonites out there that aren’t vibing the sharp punk this early the morning. Be it weather or stubborn hangovers, not everyone was feeling Slaves’ set.

Some fans seem to be suggesting that Slaves are planning a secret set at the BBC Introducing stage this afternoon as the band announced that they would appear to play a secret slot on the BBC Introducing stage at 2:35pm, Dork report.

Glastonbury 2017 concludes today with performances from Ed Sheeran, Biffy Clyro, Chic, Barry Gibb, Boy Better Know, Metronomy, London Grammar, Goldfrapp, and many more.

Check back at NME for the latest news, reviews, interviews and more from Glasto.