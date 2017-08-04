Slayer’s Kerry King reveals the only reason he watches CNN

King find himself constantly surprised by the actions of a certain president...

Slayer have had a rocky public presence regarding their stance on Donald Trump and whether he’s a hero or a heel in their eyes.

Earlier this year, Slayer posted a photoshopped picture on Instagram of the band with Donald Trump which was met with ample criticism.

The band’s Tom Araya called the public “a nation of crybabies” after they spoke out against the apparent endorsement of President Trump.

Now Slayer’s Kerry King has stepped out to make a stand against Trump. As Metal Injection report, though King describes himself as an independent, he had this to say about the current President.

“I never used to wake up and watch CNN, but I do now — just to see what fucking idiocy this guy’s said that day. It’s not even weekly. It’s fucking daily.”

Lana Del Rey recently confirmed that she attempted to place a hex on President Donald Trump.

The singer sparked speculation that she was attempting to use witchcraft to get rid of Trump earlier this year, when she asked her Twitter followers to gather mysterious ‘ingredients’.

Now, she has confirmed it in a new interview with NME when quizzed about her love of the occult.

“Yeah, I did it. Why not? Look, I do a lot of s**t”, she replied.