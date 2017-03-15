Donald Trump responds to Snoop Dogg after ‘being shot’ in music video

Trump slams Snoop and his 'failing career'

Donald Trump has responded to Snoop Dogg after the rapper ‘pulled a gun’ on a man impersonating the President in a new music video.

Snoop unveiled the video for ‘BADBADNOTGOOD’ earlier this week – leading former Trump rival Marco Rubio to condemn him for ‘making such a controversial’ clip, arguing that it could ‘inspire an assassination attempt.

Now however, the President has responded – saying that Snoop wouldn’t have got away with it if the video was aimed at former President Obama.

“Can you imagine what the outcry would be if Snoop Dogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama?” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Jail time!”

Meanwhile, Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen told TMZ: “It’s totally disgraceful. Snoop owes the president an apology. There’s absolutely nothing funny about an assassination attempt on a president, and I’m really shocked at him, because I thought he was better than that.”

He added: “I certainly would not have accepted it if it was President Obama. I certainly don’t accept it as President Trump, and in all fairness, it’s not funny, it’s not artistic.

“Just because you want to hide behind the guise of artistic capabilities or artistic freedom of speech doesn’t make it right. Snoop knows that, and he played very close to the line here.”

Explaining the video, Snoop said: “The whole world is clownin’ around, and [Jesse Wellens, the director’s] concept is so right on point with the art direction and the reality, because if you really look at some of these motherf**kers, they are clowns.”

He explained that he wrote the song over the BADBADNOTGOOD track after he heard it on his A&R manager’s iTunes. “I had never had a song like that, so when I got back to the studio, I started skimming through beats, and that particular beat just seemed on the same page to get me going, so I wrote the whole song,” he said.

Snoop and Trump once appeared to be friends, with the rapper leading a celebrity roast against him long before he would run for President.