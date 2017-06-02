Snoop Dogg calls on One Direction to reform

Rapper also recently said he was willing to give Simon Cowell some help finding a hip-hop star

Snoop Dogg has urged One Direction to reform.

The rapper says they should get back together while they are still young.

He told The Metro: “I do think the One Direction guys will get back together. And that’s the smart thing to do. They got to do it while they are still young, nobody wants to see a boy band have a comeback in their forties.

“If they do it in the next year or two, they are still at a level where they can make another 20 or 30 million dollars each.”

The band, who are are currently on a hiatus have all recently released solo material.

Niall Horan recently discussed the possibility of a One Direction reunion, reiterating that the boy band still have albums left to record on their contract with Simon Cowell’s SYCO label.

“We were very close to [Cowell] for years and had a lot of success together,” Horan said. “I just felt like I wanted and needed a fresh start [at Capitol]. It’s a long time to be at a label I wanted to broaden my horizons and try something new. We both know that and when One Direction come back we’ll still have albums left to do.

“It’s been a year and a bit already [since the hiatus]. We don’t want to put a time on it… You know I’m going to probably end up touring, Harry will probably end up doing the same, probably Liam, probably Louis. That’s a year. Time adds up.

“But when that phone call does come, no matter whoever it comes from, we’re back again.”

Meanwhile, Snoop also recently offered to help Simon Cowell find a “hip-hop star” on The X Factor.

“Simon knows I want to find him a hip hop star on X Factor. There is so much hip hop talent on the streets of the UK — but they ain’t got nobody to develop it.”

“I have spoken with Simon. I told him I would clear my schedule to come and help out at the audition stages and find him a global hip hop star and he seems interested — he knows the value of finding one. The X Factor has done great at finding pop stars, but it still hasn’t found a hip hop star. They are among the highest-earning artists in the world. Simon knows it makes sense to try and find one.”