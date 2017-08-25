Solange announces new digital art piece at the Tate Modern

The work will be a part of the 'Soul Of A Nation' exhibition.

Solange is contributing a digital art piece that will be showcased at the Tate Modern in London.

The work will be presented as part of the “Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power” exhibition which is on until October 22.

Solange’s segment is called ‘Seventy States’ and is advertised as a ‘digital interactive dossier’. It’s a mix of unused music video concepts for the A Seat At The Table tracks ‘Cranes In The Sky’ and ‘Don’t Touch My Hair’.

As Spin report, the contribution to the exhibition will contain two poems, a brand new piece of music and a performance from Solange called ‘We Sleep In Our Clothes.

‘Seventy States’ is described as a “reflection on Black womanhood and the themes of Black identity within [Solange’s] own work.”

Meanwhile, Solange spoke out against white supremacists and “racist ugly ass fuck bois” following the recent Charlottesville attacks.

Solange took to Twitter in response, calling for Takiyah Thompson – a 22 year-old Carolina Central University student arrested for taking down a Confederate monument – to be freed. “What we got to do to get my new hero Takiyah Thompson free,” she tweeted shortly before deleting her Twitter account.

Jay-Z also recently addressed the infamous elevator fight with Solange in a new interview. “We’ve always had a great relationship,” he said. “We’ve had one disagreement. Before and after, we’ve been cool.