Sophie Turner teases Sansa Stark’s future in ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7

Game Of Thrones finally returns to the UK on July 17

Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in Game Of Thrones, has revealed in a new interview the future of her character in the next two seasons of the show.

HBO’s flagship fantasy series is returning to our screens in just over a week. Sophie Turner, a mainstay in the show since season one, spoke to Time recently ahead of the release of season seven of Thrones.

She spoke specifically about her character arc, saying: “I do wonder if it’d be kind of impossible for this world and all of these people who she’s surrounded herself with, of course that would rub off on her”.

“And she’d be learning things from them and since the age of 13 she hasn’t been with her family and had those Stark morals reiterated to her on a daily basis.”

Turner continued: “She’s had to do that herself and over this period of five years she’s been away from her family, she will have one way or another been swept up in this world of betrayal and revenge”.

Keeping her cards close to her chest, the X-Men Apocalypse actor said: “So I think she may change a little, but at the end of the day, I think her heart is still good.”

Turner recently revealed that working on the show was her own “sex education”. She said: “I’d be doing a read-through and we’d be talking about very graphic stuff”

Meanwhile, the final and eight season of Game of Thrones will reportedly consist of ‘feature-length’ episodes that are more than an hour in length.