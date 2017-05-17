South Park’s new season premiere date has been confirmed

Season 21 will begin on Comedy Central on the same day as season four of 'Broad City'.

Season 21 of South Park will premiere on Comedy Central on August 23, the US network has confirmed.

It will be followed by season four of cult comedy series Broad City, giving the network an enviable Wednesday night double bill.

Comedy Central has already renewed South Park through to season 23, meaning it will remain on air until at least 2019. “The series remains as urgent and relevant now as the day it premiered,” the network said when it renewed the show.

Earlier this year, the show’s creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone explained why the last season of South Park didn’t directly parody Donald Trump.

“It’s tricky now because satire has sort of become reality – it’s really hard to make fun of!” Parker told ABC. “We were really trying to make fun of what was going on in the last season of South Park, but we couldn’t keep up. What was actually happening was much funnier than anything we could come up with. So we decided to kind of back off and let them do their comedy and we’ll do ours.”

Parker also said the show didn’t directly parody Trump as they didn’t want to “service” the President as a character on the show. “We were like, fuck him, we don’t want to give him the satisfaction.”