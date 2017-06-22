‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ sequel will co-star a major Marvel character

Spider-Man: Homecoming

But it probably won't be Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man.

Tom Holland’s webslinger will be joined by a major Marvel character in the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming, it has been revealed.

Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man appears alongside Holland’s Spider-Man in next month’s reboot, Spider-Man: Homecoming, but he is not expected to feature in the sequel, which has already been confirmed.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Holland’s Marvel co-star in Homecoming 2 is currently “to-be-determined”, but “sources say it won’t be Iron Man next time around”.

Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: Homecoming is set for release on July 7. The cast also includes Donald Glover in a currently unknown role, Marisa Tomei as Spidey’s Aunt May, Michael Keaton as the villainous Vulture, and Zendaya as a character called Michelle.

The film is a joint production between Sony and Marvel Studios, the third cinematic iteration of Peter Parker/Spider-Man, but the first to tie in with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Holland’s Spider-Man is a few years younger than those played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, and the film is said to have a tone reminiscent of classic ’80s John Hughes movies like Weird Science and Pretty In Pink.

Back in February, toy merchandise tied in with the film appeared to reveal details about its plot. Imagery shared by toy-makers Hasbro showed what the villainous Shocker, played by Bokeem Woodbine, may look like when Homecoming hits screens next month.