‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ sequel will co-star a major Marvel character

But it probably won't be Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man.

Tom Holland’s webslinger will be joined by a major Marvel character in the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming, it has been revealed.

Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man appears alongside Holland’s Spider-Man in next month’s reboot, Spider-Man: Homecoming, but he is not expected to feature in the sequel, which has already been confirmed.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Holland’s Marvel co-star in Homecoming 2 is currently “to-be-determined”, but “sources say it won’t be Iron Man next time around”.

Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: Homecoming is set for release on July 7. The cast also includes Donald Glover in a currently unknown role, Marisa Tomei as Spidey’s Aunt May, Michael Keaton as the villainous Vulture, and Zendaya as a character called Michelle.

The film is a joint production between Sony and Marvel Studios, the third cinematic iteration of Peter Parker/Spider-Man, but the first to tie in with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Holland’s Spider-Man is a few years younger than those played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, and the film is said to have a tone reminiscent of classic ’80s John Hughes movies like Weird Science and Pretty In Pink.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Back in February, toy merchandise tied in with the film appeared to reveal details about its plot. Imagery shared by toy-makers Hasbro showed what the villainous Shocker, played by Bokeem Woodbine, may look like when Homecoming hits screens next month.