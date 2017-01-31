St. Vincent wants her new album ‘to be the best thing I’ve ever done’

Annie Clark is also planning her film debut and an art installation for 2017

St. Vincent has spoken about her upcoming new album, saying she wants it “to be the best thing that I’ve ever done.”

The Oklahoma-born artist’s – AKA Annie Clark – previous self-titled album came out in early 2014. Work has been progressing on a follow-up, while Clark is also making her directorial debut with new film The Birthday Party, which features as part of a new horror film anthology called XX.

Speaking to FACT on the eve of the film’s February 17 release, Clark confirmed that she had plenty of material to work with, but wanted the new record to be her best “by leaps and bounds.”

“Based on the amount of material I have, I could have put out three records by now,” she explained, saying she’s “never really given myself” enough time to perfect a full-length. “Now I’m ready to get back in the ring, so to speak, because I get twitchy if I’m not doing a lot of things.”

As well as her film debut and a new album, Clark plans to launch a separate art installation in 2017. “It’s yet to be determined and it will all be thoughtfully synchronised as far as the unveiling of the art piece or the record,” she said. “They’ll both come this year but I haven’t figured that part out yet.”

Clarifying, she said the art installation “doesn’t have anything to do with music,” adding: “There’s no score. It’s completely unrelated to music. I don’t know that I can talk about that too much either, except to say that I’m very excited about it.”

St. Vincent previously called her new album “a real sea change”, compared to previous material.

“I’ve been able to step back and reflect and not just be in the tour, record, tour, record cycle that I’ve been in for about 10 years,” Clark told Guitar World magazine, which cited a spring 2017 release. “I think it’ll be the deepest, boldest work I’ve ever done.”