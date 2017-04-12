Watch the first ‘Star Wars: Battlefront II’ trailer after it leaks online

The sequel to the 2015 reboot of the video games series will be released later this year

The first trailer for Star Wars: Battlefront II has been leaked online – watch it below.

The fourth installment in the Star Wars action shooter series will follow 2015’s Battlefront, itself a remake of the 2004 video game of the same name.

With the release of the rebooted Battlefront II expected to drop in the third quarter of 2017, fans of the series have been given an unexpectedly early first glimpse of the game following the leak of its first trailer – which had been expected to premiere at Saturday’s (April 15) Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, Florida.

First posted on Star Wars Underworld, the trailer shows stunning new gameplay footage and introduces a new – and as yet unnamed character – who declares: “I still remember my last orders – the day the real war began.” The new game will be available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

In other Star Wars news, a new charity campaign has been launched which will permit one lucky fan to attend the premiere of The Last Jedi later this year.

Launched by Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley, the latest campaign is the third collaboration between Lucasfilm, the Walt Disney Company and the charity Omaze, and will benefit UNICEF and the Starlight Children’s Foundation.

It follows two campaigns linked to The Force Awakens in 2014 and 2015 – the first collaboration alone raised a total of $4.26 million for UNICEF Innovation Labs.