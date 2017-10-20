Watch the dramatic new ‘Star Wars: Battlefront II’ trailer

Sam Moore
By

The new game will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on November 17

The latest trailer for Star Wars Battlefront II has been released – watch the new clip below.

With the next Star Wars film, The Last Jedi, just under two months away, the video game side of the long-running sci-fi franchise is gearing up for its next release, with Battlefront II following the 2015 reboot of the gaming series.

The new trailer – which is expected to be the last glimpse fans will get of the new game before it is released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on November 17 – follows a clip of the game which was released back in August, which showed footage of the rebels battling with the Empire and a space duel featuring Darth Maul.

The latest Star Wars Battlefront II trailer provides another insight into the game’s single-player mode, which will follow special Imperialist trooper Commander Iden Versio in a campaign story which follows the destruction of the Death Star II and the death of the Emperor.

Versio is heard in the trailer issuing a chilling warning: “We’ve been fighting our whole lives – today, the rebellion dies. The Empire’s time has come.”

Watch the new clip below.

Last week, a new TV spot for Star Wars: The Last Jedi aired in the US – featuring new dialogue from Luke Skywalker.