Watch the dramatic new ‘Star Wars: Battlefront II’ trailer

The latest trailer for Star Wars Battlefront II has been released – watch the new clip below.

With the next Star Wars film, The Last Jedi, just under two months away, the video game side of the long-running sci-fi franchise is gearing up for its next release, with Battlefront II following the 2015 reboot of the gaming series.

The new trailer – which is expected to be the last glimpse fans will get of the new game before it is released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on November 17 – follows a clip of the game which was released back in August, which showed footage of the rebels battling with the Empire and a space duel featuring Darth Maul.

The latest Star Wars Battlefront II trailer provides another insight into the game’s single-player mode, which will follow special Imperialist trooper Commander Iden Versio in a campaign story which follows the destruction of the Death Star II and the death of the Emperor.

Versio is heard in the trailer issuing a chilling warning: “We’ve been fighting our whole lives – today, the rebellion dies. The Empire’s time has come.”

Watch the new clip below.

