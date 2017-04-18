‘Star Wars: Battlefront II’ will have ‘something different’ from a season pass

EA's creative director says the game will have 'something better' instead.

Star Wars: Battlefront II will not have a season pass, EA’s creative director has confirmed.

EA’s Bernd Diemer said the game will instead have “something different” which will prevent its community of game-players from becoming “fragmented”.

“I cannot talk about the specifics of this, but we have something different in mind that will allow you to play longer, be [more] invested in the game without having a fragmented community,” Diemer told Mashable.

Continuing, Diemer explained that EA had made the decision not to give the game a season pass after analysing how players approached 2015’s Star Wars: Battlefront.

He said: “When we looked at the way Battlefront had evolved over its lifetime, with the DLC and everything, we decided, ‘You know what? For this type of game, season passes are not the best thing. We need to [take it apart] and come up with something better.”

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 is expected to drop later this year. Check out a trailer which leaked last week here.

In other Star Wars news, a new charity campaign has been launched which will allow one lucky fan to attend the premiere of The Last Jedi later this year.

Meanwhile, the film’s director, Rian Johnson, has promised that the issue of Rey’s parentage will be addressed.