‘Star Wars’ fans spot hidden Millennium Falcon on Google Earth

There's no getting past those 'Star Wars' mega fans

Star Wars fans have spotted the famous Millennium Falcon sitting in a field in Surrey, thanks to Google Earth. Check out images below.

Earlier this month, a trailer for the upcoming next instalment of the sci-fi franchise was unveiled. The clip of Star Wars: The Last Jedi featured Luke Skywalker on board the iconic, intergalactic vehicle. The Falcon was first piloted by Han Solo – portrayed by Harrison Ford – in the first edition of the original Star Wars trilogy back in 1977.

Now, with a little help from Google Earth, eagle-eyed fans have spotted the prop somewhere a little closer to home – after it was used for filming at Longcross Film Studios, Surrey. From the Birds Eye screenshot, it appears that those working on the film have attempted to disguise the Falcon with containers and other materials in a field close to Barrow Hills Golf Club.

The next chapter in the series hits cinemas on December 14, and is released in the US the following day. It follows 2015’s The Force Awakens. Carrie Fisher’s General Leia and the Porgs are also featured in the latest trailer.

Elsewhere, Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy has revealed that there’s plans in place for another ten years of Star Wars films. ““We’re sitting down now, we’re talking about the next 10 years of Star Wars stories and we’re looking at narratively where that might go,” she told The Star Wars Show.