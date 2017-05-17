‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ teases the reveal of a ‘shocking truth’

Could it involve Rey's much-discussed parentage?

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is teasing the reveal of a “shocking truth”.

Fan site SWNN has obtained a Japanese promotional leaflet for the sequel which features the tease: “The most shocking truth in Star Wars history will soon se revealed!”

“Be ready for the shocking truth surpassing the previous stories!” the leaflet also teases. Fans are now speculating that the “shocking truth” could involve the identity of Rey’s parentage, which has long been a talking point among Star Wars fans.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released on December 15. Other recent rumours from the fan community suggest that a showdown between General Leia and Supreme Leader Snoke could take place at the film’s start.

Speculation about Leia’s role in the film has been rife since the passing of Carrie Fisher in December. The late actress had finished filming her scenes prior to her death.

Following the death of Carrie Fisher late last year, Lucasfilm issued a statement saying her character would not be digitally recreated in any future Star Wars films.

“She was our princess, our general, and more importantly, our friend. We are still hurting from her loss. We cherish her memory and legacy as Princess Leia, and will always strive to honour everything she gave to Star Wars.”