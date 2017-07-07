Steven Yeun says that Walking Dead writers: “didn’t know what to do” with Glenn

"They didn't acknowledge the connection people had with the character until he was gone."

A year since the character’s departure from the show, Steven Yeun, who played Glenn in The Walking Dead, has spoken out about the way the writers dealt with his character.

In a long-read interview from Vulture, Yeun reflected on his time on the show and suggested the writers may not have appreciated his character’s popularity.

He said: “I might not be objective, but I truly feel like people didn’t know what to do with Glenn. They liked him, they had no problems with him, and people enjoyed him. But they didn’t acknowledge the connection people had with the character until he was gone.”

Yeun continued: “Externally, it was tough sometimes because I never felt like he got his fair due. I never felt like he got it from an outward perception.”

“I don’t say this as a knock on anything. He always had to be part of something else to legitimise himself.”

“A lot of the other characters are awesome characters,” the actor said, “but they’re exactly that – they’re awesome and they’re to be in awe of. ‘I wish I was that guy or that girl.'”

“With Glenn it was, ‘I think I’m like that guy’. You take that guy out of the equation and you do it in such a brutal fashion, there’s got to be some gut reaction to that.”

Speaking last month about the forthcoming eighth season, The Walking Dead‘s showrunner Scott M. Gimple claimed that there isn’t a huge difference between the show’s hero Rick and Negan.

The show is currently shooting its next block of episodes in Atlanta, with an October 16 premiere date expected – which will also mark The Walking Dead‘s 100th episode.