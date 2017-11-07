Stormzy and more join line-up for Hong Kong’s Clockenflap festival

The festival takes place from November 17 to 19

Stormzy and Kaiser Chiefs are among the final names added to the line-up of Clockenflap festival, which takes place from November 17 to 19 at Hong Kong’s Central Harbourfront, with acts playing with a backdrop of Hong Kong’s iconic skyline.

The full list of new additions also includes Kid Ink, Onra, Tokimonsta, Cosmos People and Chochukmo. They join the likes of Massive Attack, The Prodigy, MØ, Jungle, Blossoms and The Dandy Warhols, who have already been announced.

Clockenflap’s line-up is designed to reflect a meeting of western and eastern culture. Joining the American and European acts on the line-up are Korean R&B/Hip Hop star Dean, Chinese rap group Higher Brothers, emerging Hong Kong acoustic act Per Se, Taiwanese indie band Hello Nico and Hong Kong rock pop favourites Supper Moment.

Aside from music, the festival features art installations including Footprints, a mirrored cavern, and Balloon Chain, a gigantic sculpture made of helium-filled balloons that has been a fan-favourite at Coachella and Burning Man festivals over the past decade. There’s also #Holy Tech, a Mayan temple, and Cave of Denial, an installation constructed from discarded materials found on the streets of Hong Kong.

Tickets for the festival, which takes place Friday, November 17 to Sunday, November 19, 2017 at Central Harbourfront, are on sale now.

Stormzy recently appeared as a guest judge on The X Factor, and the grime star dropped new track ‘4PM in London’ on October 1. While the track sees him take aim at major labels who want to sign him (“it’s the major that majors want to sign”), Stormzy also hints that he’s been busy working on the follow-up to ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’, which was released in February. “Heard the first hit, they want the sequel”, he cryptically teases. “I’ve been working fucking hard, the album’s coming soon I swear.”