Stormzy reacts after meeting Katy Perry and shouts out Jeremy Corbyn following his Glastonbury set

Sounds like Stormzy had a really great day at Glasto.

Following one of Stormzy’s biggest shows to date, the rapper took to Twitter to shout-out some famous friends and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The Croydon rapper, now the title-holder for biggest mosh pit started in Glasto history, took to the Other Stage last night at 08:30pm.

Following his set, Stormzy took to Twitter to express how important his Glastonbury set was. He began by writing: “So happy right now thank you to every single person that came and saw me at Glasto I’m so grateful.”

He then went on to describe the aftermath of his set, writing: “Chris Martin watched my set and came to speak to me after I’m so happy what a inspiration” and then “And Katy Perry came as well for fucks sake what a dream”.

Check out the tweets below.

Katy Perry, however, seemed just as excited to meet Stormzy. She tweeted a few hours later: “when Stormzy greets you with a smile and a wagwan all is right in the world again. Great show friend your mum must be well proud”.

Before signing off, Stormzy took a tweet to thank Jeremy Corbyn for his work, writing: “And Jeremy Corbyn is a real life legend me and my brothers have never believed in a politician in our life times”.

During his set, Stormzy took time to honour the victims of the recent Grenfell Tower fire, while also slamming the UK government and local London authorities for their response to the disaster.

Stay tuned to NME.com for the latest news, reviews and more from across Glastonbury 2017 this weekend.