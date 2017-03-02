Stormzy’s surprise Westfield shopping centre gig in pictures

The grime sensation's debut album 'Gang Signs & Prayer' came out last week (February 24).
Stormzy has been everywhere since releasing debut album ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’: signing records in HMV; speaking openly on Channel 4 News about his battle with depression; fielding weekend banter from Tim Lovejoy on Sunday Brunch. Yesterday (March 1), his unstoppable ascent continued with a surprise, free gig for lucky shoppers and Westfield London.
This was the latest in a series of pop-up gigs taking place across London. On February 24, the 23-year-old took on Babmaes Street in Piccadilly, before flocking to Camden and then causing chaos at Boxpark Croydon, with hundreds queueing round East Croydon station to catch a glimpse of the star.
Credit: Toby Ziff