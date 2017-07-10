Get your Foo Fighters, your xx, your Weeknd and much more right here.
Taking place in Lisbon, Portugal’s picturesque capital, NOS Alive is one of the biggest fixtures on the European festival circuit. It’s late, loud and large.
Warpaint at NOS Alive 2017
Warpaint’s dreamy mid-evening set saw them end on a winning run of ‘Love Is To Die’, ‘New Song’ and ‘Disco//Very’.
The xx at NOS Alive 2017
The xx were in a romantic mood on the festival’s opening night, with Romy Madley Croft dedicating closing song ‘Angels’ to her fiancé, Hannah Marshall on her birthday.
The Avalanches at NOS Alive 2017
Closing the festival with one of the weekend’s most rapturously received party sets, The Avalanches even squeezed in a cover of The Clash’s ‘Guns of Brixton’.
The Weekend at NOS Alive 2017
The Weeknd proved his ‘Starboy’ quality as Friday night’s headliner, with a hit-packed – and deafeningly loud – set that saw his band play on a higher tier behind him.
Wild Beasts at NOS Alive 2017
On the Palco Heineken stage, Wild Beasts wowed the Portuguese crowd with their sexually-charged art-pop, with the arresting ‘Alpha Female’ being a highlight, and ‘All The King’s Men’ getting the crowd dancing despite being introduced as being “about the deepest, darkest north of England”.
Savages at NOS Alive 2017
Savages singer Jehnny Beth whipped a packed Palco Heineken tent into a frenzy by giving every ounce of energy to her performance. At one point, she was singing standing up in the crowd, being her aloft by her feet. That’s the way to do it.
The xx at NOS Alive 2017
They might have a gloomy reputation, but The xx were full of positivity in Lisbon. Before ‘Fiction’, Oliver Sim said: “I love festivals, because it’s a real opportunity to leave behind anything that’s bothering you. You can be who you want to be, and be with whoever you want to be.”
Royal Blood at NOS Alive 2017
Royal Blood’s show – complete with dazzling light-up backdrop and volume turned all the way to ‘MAX’ showed they’re headliners-in-waiting.
The Kills at NOS Alive 2017
The Kills strutted through their own 14-song set before Alison Mosshart put in overtime by turning up onstage with the Foo Fighters.
Foo Fighters at NOS Alive 2017
Dave Grohl told the crowd that their flight from Madrid, where they played the night before, was held due to a massive thunderstorm, and there was a moment where it looked like they might not make it. Thankfully, they did – and they smashed their headline set.
The Courteeners at NOS Alive 2017
The Courteeners’ Liam Fray ended their set with a quick political statement and praise for the festival’s line-up. “We’re from Manchester, UK. Which in my eyes is still part of Europe,” he said. “I just want to say what an honor it is to share a stage with The Kills, one of my favourite bands, and the Foo Fighters, what an amazing band.”
Depeche Mode at NOS Alive 2017
Right from opener ‘Going Backwards’, Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan was taking swipes at contemporary culture’s “cavemen mentality”. When the band arrived at ‘Where’s The Revolution?’, nine tracks in, it was accompanied by an cartoon of marching boots reminiscent of Gerald Scarfe’s famous animations for Pink Floyd’s ‘The Wall’.
Ryan Adams at NOS Alive 2017
Ryan Adams caused what the Portuguese might call a “carne” when he referred to fellow performers Alt-J as “a mosquito bite,” adding: “if you ignore it it’ll go away.”
Phoenix at NOS Alive 2017
Hawaiian-shirt fans Phoenix played four tracks from new album ‘Ti Amo’, although their set was dominated by 2009’s ‘Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix’.
Blossoms at NOS Alive 2017
Blossoms told the crowd they were going to “liven things up” before a hip-shaking version of ‘Polka Dot Bones’.
Imagine Dragons at NOS Alive 2017
Undoubtedly one of the biggest hits of the festival, Imagine Dragons’s ‘On Top Of The World’ was so infectiously bouncy that lead singer Dan Reynolds bounced himself into the crowd.
Foo Fighters at NOS Alive 2017
Foo Fighters played for a mighty two and a half hours. As you can see, their crowd approved.
50,000 fans attend the Portuguese festival each year, and it seemed like all of them turned up to see headliners Foo Fighters and Depeche Mode.
Fleet Foxes at NOS Alive 2017
Fleet Foxes have a new album out but it was tracks from their early years – particularly ‘Your Protector’, ‘Mykonos’ and ‘White Winter Hymnal’ – that took the crowd to transcendence. Their rapturous reception was appreciated by singer Robin Pecknold, who told the Nos audience: “You guys are amazing, best crowd of the tour by far.”
The Foos might have made all the headlines, but these Pillow Fighters had a pretty unforgettable time too.
Raising a glass to one of 2017’s sunniest, most fun festivals.
Cage The Elephant at NOS Alive 2017
Cage The Elephant frontman Matt Shultz performed an acrobatic set on the Palco Heineken, performing scissor kicks while not missing a note. By the end of it, he looked like he’d done a workout.
Alt J NME at NOS Alive 2017
Alt J’s Gus Unger-Hamilton’s is one avowed fan of the festival. He told the crowd before closer ‘Breezeblocks’: “This is our third time here. We love you guys. Let’s make it four. We’ve got one more song, then we’re going to have some delicious… fun.”
These pink neon signs were manna for the Instagrammers on site, But who got there first, Nos Alive or The 1975?
The Fado Cafe is one of NOS Alive’s most intriguing venues, giving a home to the soulful, melancholy Portuguese folk music.
Blossoms at NOS Alive 2017
Backstage before their set, Blossoms revealed they’ve already written eight songs for their forthcoming second album. Frontman Tom Ogden said: “We’ve done them over the last two months, just in between gigs. We went into Liverpool again with James Skelly and Rich Turvey who we did the first album with and just went at it.”
There’s no better way to end the day than by dancing the night away at the Clubbing Stage. See you next year, NOS!