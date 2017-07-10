The story of NOS Alive 2017 – in pictures

Wild Beasts at NOS Alive 2017





On the Palco Heineken stage, Wild Beasts wowed the Portuguese crowd with their sexually-charged art-pop, with the arresting ‘Alpha Female’ being a highlight, and ‘All The King’s Men’ getting the crowd dancing despite being introduced as being “about the deepest, darkest north of England”.

The xx at NOS Alive 2017





They might have a gloomy reputation, but The xx were full of positivity in Lisbon. Before ‘Fiction’, Oliver Sim said: “I love festivals, because it’s a real opportunity to leave behind anything that’s bothering you. You can be who you want to be, and be with whoever you want to be.”

The Courteeners at NOS Alive 2017





The Courteeners’ Liam Fray ended their set with a quick political statement and praise for the festival’s line-up. “We’re from Manchester, UK. Which in my eyes is still part of Europe,” he said. “I just want to say what an honor it is to share a stage with The Kills, one of my favourite bands, and the Foo Fighters, what an amazing band.”

Depeche Mode at NOS Alive 2017





Right from opener ‘Going Backwards’, Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan was taking swipes at contemporary culture’s “cavemen mentality”. When the band arrived at ‘Where’s The Revolution?’, nine tracks in, it was accompanied by an cartoon of marching boots reminiscent of Gerald Scarfe’s famous animations for Pink Floyd’s ‘The Wall’.

Fleet Foxes at NOS Alive 2017





Fleet Foxes have a new album out but it was tracks from their early years – particularly ‘Your Protector’, ‘Mykonos’ and ‘White Winter Hymnal’ – that took the crowd to transcendence. Their rapturous reception was appreciated by singer Robin Pecknold, who told the Nos audience: “You guys are amazing, best crowd of the tour by far.”

Alt J NME at NOS Alive 2017





Alt J’s Gus Unger-Hamilton’s is one avowed fan of the festival. He told the crowd before closer ‘Breezeblocks’: “This is our third time here. We love you guys. Let’s make it four. We’ve got one more song, then we’re going to have some delicious… fun.”

Blossoms at NOS Alive 2017





Backstage before their set, Blossoms revealed they’ve already written eight songs for their forthcoming second album. Frontman Tom Ogden said: “We’ve done them over the last two months, just in between gigs. We went into Liverpool again with James Skelly and Rich Turvey who we did the first album with and just went at it.”