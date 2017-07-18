‘Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard has directed a music video

The actor also stars in the western-themed clip alongside Judd Apatow's daughter

Stranger Things‘ Finn Wolfhard has become a director, taking the helm of a new music video.

The actor has long shown an interest in music, regularly posting videos of him covering songs by the likes of Mac DeMarco and Twin Peaks online. Recently, he even joined DeMarco on stage at one of his gigs.

Now, Wolfhard has both starred in and directed a video for Californian band Spendtime Palace. Alongside friend and Vine star Josh Ovalle, he has created a western-themed clip for the song ‘Sonora’ that also stars Iris Apatow, daughter of comedy director Judd.

Speaking to Billboard, Wolfhard said: “We thought, ‘What if we do a western, but with two teenagers in 2017 California?'”

He continued: “We were inspired by watching those kinds of classic Spielberg kid movies for sure, and I think it’s a cool idea that someone who is 14 can still make someone happy in the sense of taking them away from an awful person.”

Ovalle told the website the pair are also working on a movie about a student being expelled from high school.

Wolfhard will return to his Stranger Things role of Mike Wheeler in the hit Netflix show’s second season. The new episodes will be available on October 27.

Meanwhile, Stranger Things is up for 18 awards at this year’s Emmys. Shannon Purser, who played cult figure Barb, is among the nominations for Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series and said the nod will give her “closure”.

Speaking to Vulture, Purser said: “Right now, I think this nomination is really incredible and in an ultimate way gives me some closure. Not only for the character, but for this whole phenomenon.

“I’m always going to love Barb and I’m always going to be grateful to Stranger Things and for the incredible opportunity I’ve had. But I’m very excited for my work to continue and to expand my horizons. It’ll be interesting to see how long Barb is really the icon that she is right now.”