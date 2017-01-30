‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Hidden Figures’ dominate Screen Actors Guild awards

Actors also get political at ceremony

Stranger Things and Hidden Figures were the big winners at the Screen Actors Guild awards last night (January 29).

The cast of the Netflix sci-fi series won the best ensemble gong in a drama series.

David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper in the 80s-set adventure, gave a rousing speech on the importance of inclusion. “We will shelter freaks and outcasts, those who have no home,” he said.

“We will get past the lies. We will hunt monsters. And when we are at a loss amidst the hypocrisy and casual violence of certain individuals and institutions, we will, as per Chief Jim Hopper, punch some people in the face when they seek to destroy what we have envisioned for ourselves and the marginalised.” You can view his speech below.

Hidden Figures won the big prize of the night for best ensemble in a motion picture while Mahershala Ali, won the award for best supporting actor for his role in Moonlight.

Ali, who remains the firm favourite to win an Oscar next month, delivered an emotional and topical speech about acceptance. “What I’ve learned from working on Moonlight is seeing what happens when you persecute people,” he added.

Emma Stone won the award for best female actor in a lead role for La La Land and she spoke about the importance of bringing joy to people given that “we’re in a really tricky time at the moment in our country”.

Orange Is The New Black also won the prize for ensemble in a comedy series for the third time.

Meanwhile, Bryan Cranston, picked up the outstanding performance by a male actor in a miniseries or television movie for his role as Lyndon B Johnson in the TV movie All The Way.

He also spoke about Trump’s presidency adding: “I’m often asked how would LBJ think about Donald Trump. I honestly feel that 36 would put his arm around 45 and earnestly wish him success and also whisper in his ear something … ‘Just don’t piss in the soup that all of us gotta eat.’”

The awards act as a strong indicator of success at the forthcoming Academy Awards, which will take place in LA on February 26.

The full list of SAG award winners are:

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown

Downton Abbey

Game Of Thrones

Stranger Things – WINNER

Westworld

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Big Bang Theory

Black-ish

Modern Family

Orange Is the New Black – WINNER

Veep

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Peter Dinklage, Game Of Thrones

John Lithgow, The Crown – WINNER

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Kevin Spacey, House Of Cards

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Claire Foy, The Crown – WINNER

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Winona Ryder , Stranger Things

Robin Wright, House Of Cards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

William H. Macy, Shameless – WINNER

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is The New Black

Jane Fonda, Grace And Frankie

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep – WINNER

Lily Tomlin, Grace And Frankie

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Bryan Cranston, All The Way – WINNER

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie

Bryce Dallas Howard, Black Mirror

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Audra McDonald, Lady Day At Emerson’s Bar & Grill

Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story – WINNER

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Game Of Thrones – WINNER

Daredevil

Luke Cage

The Walking Dead

Westworld