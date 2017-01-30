‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Hidden Figures’ dominate Screen Actors Guild awards

Actors also get political at ceremony
Stranger Things and Hidden Figures were the big winners at the Screen Actors Guild awards last night (January 29).
The cast of the Netflix sci-fi series won the best ensemble gong in a drama series.
David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper in the 80s-set adventure, gave a rousing speech on the importance of inclusion. “We will shelter freaks and outcasts, those who have no home,” he said.
“We will get past the lies. We will hunt monsters. And when we are at a loss amidst the hypocrisy and casual violence of certain individuals and institutions, we will, as per Chief Jim Hopper, punch some people in the face when they seek to destroy what we have envisioned for ourselves and the marginalised.” You can view his speech below.
Hidden Figures won the big prize of the night for best ensemble in a motion picture while Mahershala Ali, won the award for best supporting actor for his role in Moonlight.
Ali, who remains the firm favourite to win an Oscar next month, delivered an emotional and topical speech about acceptance. “What I’ve learned from working on Moonlight is seeing what happens when you persecute people,” he added.
Emma Stone won the award for best female actor in a lead role for La La Land and she spoke about the importance of bringing joy to people given that “we’re in a really tricky time at the moment in our country”.
Orange Is The New Black also won the prize for ensemble in a comedy series for the third time.
Meanwhile, Bryan Cranston, picked up the outstanding performance by a male actor in a miniseries or television movie for his role as Lyndon B Johnson in the TV movie All The Way.
He also spoke about Trump’s presidency adding: “I’m often asked how would LBJ think about Donald Trump. I honestly feel that 36 would put his arm around 45 and earnestly wish him success and also whisper in his ear something … ‘Just don’t piss in the soup that all of us gotta eat.’”
The awards act as a strong indicator of success at the forthcoming Academy Awards, which will take place in LA on February 26.
The full list of SAG award winners are:
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Crown
Downton Abbey
Game Of Thrones
Stranger Things – WINNER
Westworld
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
The Big Bang Theory
Black-ish
Modern Family
Orange Is the New Black – WINNER
Veep
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Peter Dinklage, Game Of Thrones
John Lithgow, The Crown – WINNER
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Kevin Spacey, House Of Cards
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Claire Foy, The Crown – WINNER
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Winona Ryder , Stranger Things
Robin Wright, House Of Cards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
William H. Macy, Shameless – WINNER
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is The New Black
Jane Fonda, Grace And Frankie
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep – WINNER
Lily Tomlin, Grace And Frankie
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Bryan Cranston, All The Way – WINNER
John Turturro, The Night Of
Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie
Bryce Dallas Howard, Black Mirror
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Audra McDonald, Lady Day At Emerson’s Bar & Grill
Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story – WINNER
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Game Of Thrones – WINNER
Daredevil
Luke Cage
The Walking Dead
Westworld