Millie Bobby Brown, who found fame as Eleven in Netflix's Stranger Things, visited the set of the latest Avengers movie

Speculation that Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown could be in line for a role in The Avengers: Infinity War has begun in some corners of the Internet after a photo was posted by directors The Russo Brothers of her on set with them.

The picture was added to their Facebook page, and shows Brown sat with the directing duo watching something (that we can’t see) on a screen.

The photo is so far the only evidence that Brown is in any kind of communication with the Russo brothers. She’s currently filming Stranger Things Season 2 in Georgia, which, incidentally, is the same state the Avengers filming is taking place in, at Atlanta’s Pinewood Studios.

The second season of the hit Netflix series will arrive on Halloween 2017 (October 31), and will chronicle Will Byers’ (Noah Schnapp) re-adjusting to life after being rescued from the deathly alternate world, the Upside Down.

Co-creator Matt Duffer recently told Entertainment Weekly that Will ““seems to be seeing images from the Upside Down—the question is whether they’re real or not. So it seems like he’s having some sort of post-traumatic stress disorder.”