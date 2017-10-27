ANOTHER big announcement on Stranger Things day

The composers behind the electronic soundtrack to Stranger Things have announced a London show.

Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein, of the Austin band S U R V I V E, will be playing the music of the show live at London’s Barbican on April 7 2018.

Earlier this week, Dixon and Stein told NME that a similar Stranger Things music show in LA next month would be focused on music from the new season, out today, so the Barbican show is likely to follow this approach.

Describing the sound of season two, Dixon commented, “I think all the old elements are still there… It’s definitely dark and creepy still. There’s a lot of tension.”

Stein said that the development of the story of the new series had led them to experiment with new genre styles and write music that’s “really arrhythmic and jarring”.

In September, the Texan composers picked up the Emmy for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music for their synth-led Stranger Things title track.

They admitted to NME that though they were not expecting to win, if they’d missed out they would have felt “a little bit jaded”.

“It was one of the most talked about and trending theme songs. It was the only theme song that broke into popular culture… It does feel like a huge accomplishment,” said Stein.

Tickets for the Stranger Things live show go on general sale next Friday (November 3) via the Barbican.