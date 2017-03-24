Stranger Things soundtrack boxset to be reissued on vinyl

With new artwork, liner notes from the Duffer brothers and character cards.

Before Stranger Things returns to Netflix this October, a limited edition vinyl reissue of both volumes of the soundtrack will be released as a deluxe box set.

Through Lakeshore Records in North America and Invada Records in the UK and internationally, the new editions of the Stranger Things soundtrack will be available July 14 and feature coloured vinyl and exclusive artwork.

The boxset also contains liner notes from The Duffer Brothers (the show creators) and soundtrack composers, S U R V I V E, reports Pitchfork.

The two volumes of the soundtrack will be available for purchase separately or as a complete bundle. Each volume has its own limited edition vinyl pattern. Have a look at the two volumes below.

Lakeshore Records

Stranger Things season two will be released on Netflix on Halloween (October 31). With the excitement around season one making Stranger Things more popular than Making a Murderer, this looks set to be one of the most hyped shows of 2017.

In other Stranger Things news, the actor Joe Keery, who plays Steve Harrington on the show, has starred in a new advert for Domino’s Pizza that re-imagines the end of the classic 1980s film Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

Cast as Matthew Broderick’s character, Keery recreates Broderick racing home in the final scene of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off in order to arrive there before his parents. Everybody’s cashing in on the 80s nostalgia.