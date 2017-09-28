Stranger Things soundtrack to be played by orchestra in London

The show’s return will coincide with a 16-piece orchestra performance

London venue Brixton Electric has announced plans to host an orchestral rendition of the Stranger Things soundtrack.

A special one-off concert will take place on October 27, the same night Stranger Things’ second season arrives in full on Netflix.

The original score, written by Austin, Texas band Survive, will be performed by a 16-piece orchestra.

Tickets for the Stranger Things orchestra show go on sale Tuesday October 3 at 10am – fans can sign up in advance for tickets here.

All of the original Stranger Things cast are set to return for a second series, with Eleven, Mike, Will, Lucas, Dustin, Nancy, Steve and Jonathan all getting back together. Eleven is rumoured to be back in episode seven, ‘The Secret Cabin’. Fans believe she could be hiding there following a fight with the Demogorgon.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the show’s creators – the Duffer brothers – suggested that they’re aiming to have the show done in “four to five” seasons

“Everything changes as we move forward so we’ll see,” said Ross Duffer. Matt Duffer added: “I want it to have a really finite ending. I don’t want it to be one of those shows that runs out of gas and they lose it because they’re losing interest. You wanna end when you’re on top.” Of the new season, Ross said: “Hopefully you’ll come to the end of season two and feel fully satisfied and want more but you’ll feel like it has come to a conclusion.”