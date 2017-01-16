‘Stranger Things’ star teases demogorgon plot for Will Byers

Noah Schnapp discusses what season two of 'Stranger Things' holds in store for his character Will Byers.

Will Byers actor Noah Schnapp has hinted that his character could become a demogorgon in Stranger Things season two.

In the show’s season one finale, Byers is seen throwing up a large green slug, suggesting his character may not be fully recovered from his traumatic experience in the Upside Down.

Asked what season two holds in store for his character, Schnapp told outlets including Den of Geek at a recent BAFTA event: “You’ll be seeing more of me. I’ll be there. In the last episode, I threw up a slug, so season two begins with what happens from there. There may have been some effect on him. I may or may not have turned into a monster. You’ll have to watch to find out.”

Meanwhile, the show’s executive producer Shawn Levy added: “Season two is bigger and potentially darker in its stakes. The threat, which in season one was to Will Byers, has grown. That’s all I’m going to say!”

He continued: “But, I will say season two has a bigger cast and is definitely loyal to the kind of magical storytelling that we established in the first season. It’s character-based and still about our core group of characters.”

Netflix confirmed in August it has renewed Stranger Things for a second season. Season two will feature nine episodes, one more than the first, launching on Netflix at a date this year which has yet to be announced.

The show’s creators have revealed that they have been reading fan theories about the upcoming plot and that some of them are correct.

Co-creator Ross Duffer said: “Some of these theories are elaborate and smart. They’re not crap. I love reading this stuff… We search Twitter, even though we’re not on it.”

“It’s really gratifying,” brother Matt added. “Because, while you’re making it, you’re sometimes only getting feedback from two or three people… so it was insane to see it go out into the world and be experienced by that many people.”

“We’re trying not let it change our process. The good thing is that we have most of the story broken out before anyone started tweeting or writing about the show. Of course, a lot of what people want is already in the second season.”