Student loans face interest rise after Brexit

Interest rates on student loans and tuition fees face a big increase after Brexit, according to reports.

BBC News reports that both current and former students in England and Wales are set to see interest rates rise by about a third, from 4.6% to 6.1%.

This will come into effect in the autumn, as well as an increase in tuition fees for universities in England to £9,250.

Although an education department spokeswoman said the interest rates were “not confirmed”, the statistics are based on the RPI (retail prices index) measure.

The Department for Education is also looking to sell off more student loan debt to private investors.

The Guardian reports that the increase of interest rates have been caused by rise in inflation brought on by the Brexit vote and the decline in the value of the pound since.

The increase has been criticised by student groups. Jake Butler of money advice website Save the Student said of the news: “I was expecting an increase to student loan interest this year, but this is worse than expected. It really demonstrates that the interest on loans under the new system is far too high and should be reassessed.”

“Unless you start off with a graduate salary of higher than £30,000, it’s unlikely you will pay off your full loan and interest before it’s wiped after 30 years anyway,” Butler added.