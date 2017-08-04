Suge Knight arraigned for allegedly threatening to kill ‘Straight Outta Compton’ director

Marion 'Suge' Knight first threatened F. Gary Gray over text in 2014.

Suge Knight, former rap mogul and Death Row founder, has been arraigned in an LA courtroom for allegedly threatening to kill Straight Outta Compton director F. Gary Gray.

Knight is currently awaiting trial for murder in connection with a hit and run that took place in January 2015.

The hip hop figure was indicted last February on the charge of violating a penal code that includes threatening “to commit a crime which will result in death or great bodily injury to another person”, reports Hollywood Reporter.

Knight supposedly texted director Gray a threat in 2014 after seeing his aggressive portrayal in the N.W.A biopic.

Marion ‘Suge’ Knight will be portrayed again in the the forthcoming All Eyez On Me biopic about the life of Tupac Shakur.

A teaser was released that features a scene in which Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight visits the rapper in jail. Shakur had been sentenced for sexually abusing a fan in 1995. Watch the clip below.

Dr Dre and Ice Cube have been cleared in a wrongful death lawsuit involving Suge Knight and late Hollywood records co-founder Terry Carter.

Carter’s family also sued Knight for wrongful death and negligence and named Dre and Ice Cube as defendants.

The suit claimed at the time that the rappers hired gang members to provide security for the filming of their NWA biopic Straight Outta Compton, and that it was those gang members who threatened Knight, leading to a panic that caused Carter’s death.