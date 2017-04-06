Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 2’ character revealed?

Details of Stallone's character had been kept under wraps until now

Details of Sylvester Stallone’s mysterious Guardians of the Galaxy 2 character appear to have been revealed.

Stallone had previously been confirmed for a cameo in the sequel, playing a small but “very key, important role”.

Although unconfirmed by Marvel, a leaked press release for the film suggests the legendary actor will play Stakar Ogord, a.k.a. Starhawk. MoviesBookIT revealed the news on Twitter.

Elsewhere in Guardians of the Galaxy 2, Zoe Saldana also returns as Gamora, as well as Vin Diesel as voice of the the beloved tree humanoid Groot (who’s now a baby, remember), and Bradley Cooper as raccoon bounty hunter, Rocket. Karen Gillian is also returning in the sequel as Nebula and in the second film, director James Gunn has revealed that her character will become ‘huge’ part of the plot.

Several trailers have been released in the build up to the new Marvel sci-fi sequel including one which showed Kurt Russell set to appear as Star-Lord’s (Chris Pratt) father.

Director James Gunn also recently confirmed a third Guardians Of The Galaxy film. “There will be a Guardians 3, that’s for sure,” he said. “We’re trying to figure it out. I’m trying to figure out what I want to do really, that’s all it is. I got to figure out where I want to be, what I want to spend the next three years of my life doing.”

The cast of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2. recently compiled a mixtape inspired by the forthcoming sequel.

The 10-track mix features songs by David Bowie (‘The Prettiest Star’), The Rolling Stones (‘Gimme Shelter’), and Paul Simon (‘The Obvious Child’), among others.