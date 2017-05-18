T-Pain drops ‘T-Wayne’, the long-awaited collaborative album with Lil Wayne

After a tease that came out nearly a decade ago, 'T-Wayne' finally surfaces.

T-Pain has released ‘T-Wayne’, a long-awaited and probably forgotten mixtape in collaboration with Lil Wayne.

The mixtape is eight tracks long in total but what makes this release unique is that T-Pain actually recorded and teased this mixtape back in 2009.

Earlier today (May 18), T-Pain announced that he was going to release something that he had on his computer. He tweeted: “These the lost files from ’09 and I’m tired of em just sitting on my hard drive”.

Not long after that, T-Wayne appeared on Soundcloud. This project is a time capsule of a bygone era but doesn’t hint at any new solo projects from the respective artists.

Listen to ‘T-Wayne’ on Soundcloud below.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Recently, former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli leaked two unreleased Lil Wayne tracks, one featuring Kendrick Lamar. This is the second track from Lil Wayne Shkreli has leaked.

He also leaked a track from Lil Wayne’s long-delayed Carter V album back in December before promising not to share any further unreleased material after being approached by the rapper’s lawyers.

Read more: Chris Brown and Lil Wayne named in federal drug deal investigation

T-Pain’s niece, Javona Glover, was fatally stabbed last August. The man suspected of murdering the rapper’s niece has reportedly been found dead with signs suggesting that he took his own life.

T-Pain is due to release his fifth highly-anticipated sixth album ‘Stoicville: The Phoenix’ later this year.