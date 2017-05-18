T-Pain drops ‘T-Wayne’, the long-awaited collaborative album with Lil Wayne

After a tease that came out nearly a decade ago, 'T-Wayne' finally surfaces.

T-Pain has released ‘T-Wayne’, a long-awaited and probably forgotten mixtape in collaboration with Lil Wayne.

The mixtape is eight tracks long in total but what makes this release unique is that T-Pain actually recorded and teased this mixtape back in 2009.

Earlier today (May 18), T-Pain announced that he was going to release something that he had on his computer. He tweeted: “These the lost files from ’09 and I’m tired of em just sitting on my hard drive”.

Not long after that, T-Wayne appeared on Soundcloud. This project is a time capsule of a bygone era but doesn’t hint at any new solo projects from the respective artists.

Listen to ‘T-Wayne’ on Soundcloud below.

T-Pain & Lil Wayne – “Waist Of A Wasp” by T-Pain

Recently, former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli leaked two unreleased Lil Wayne tracks, one featuring Kendrick Lamar. This is the second track from Lil Wayne Shkreli has leaked.

He also leaked a track from Lil Wayne’s long-delayed Carter V album back in December before promising not to share any further unreleased material after being approached by the rapper’s lawyers.

T-Pain is due to release his fifth highly-anticipated sixth album ‘Stoicville: The Phoenix’ later this year.