Confirmed: Snoke isn't actually 20ft tall

After much speculation, Star Wars have given us our first full look at The Last Jedi’s antagonist, Supreme Leader Snoke.

Since the First Order leader appeared as a 20ft hologram in The Force Awakens, fans have been theorising about Snoke’s origin, his link to the Sith and who the deformed leader actually might be.

As a part of Force Friday II, a whole mess of collectables and toys were released in anticipation for the eighth instalment in the Star Wars franchise. One of those toys was a Snoke figure and a model of his ship, The Supremacy.

See photos of Snoke and his ship below with the appropriate fan reactions.

Recently, Mark Hamill revealed further details about Luke Skywalker’s role in the upcoming movie.

Hamill explained “Luke changed, I think, more than the other characters in the original trilogy, from callow farm boy to a Jedi in training to finally a Jedi master.”

Hamill further discussed his hesitation to return to the series after such a long break from the role: “When they asked me to come back, it was scary. I thought, ‘Gee, it was hard to catch lightning in a bottle the first time. I don’t know if this is such a wise idea.’”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released in cinemas on December 15 2017.