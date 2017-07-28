The Linkin Park frontman died last week aged 41.

Talinda Bennington, the wife of Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington, has spoken out for the first time since the singer tragically took his own life last week.

Talinda was married to the 41-year-old singer for 12 years. She has released a statement to Rolling Stone that reads: “One week ago, I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero – their Daddy. We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy. How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul?”

Read more: Chester Bennington Obituary: 1976-2017

“He was a bright, loving soul with an angel’s voice.” Talinda continued: “And now he is pain free, singing his songs in all of our hearts”.

“May God bless us all and help us turn to one another when we are in pain. Chester would’ve wanted us to do so. Rest In Peace, my love”.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)



In the aftermath of his tragic passing, fans have paid tribute by purchasing the music of Linkin Park – resulting in a huge Billboard Chart rise for four of their most famous albums.

Last weekend, Linkin Park confirmed the cancellation of their North America tour following Bennington’s death.

In a short statement on Twitter, Live Nation wrote: “The Linkin Park One More Light North American Tour has been cancelled. Refunds available at point of purchase. Our thoughts to all affected.”

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH: