The original ’90s Tamagotchi has been re-released

Prepare to clean up your Tamagotchi's digital poos all over again!

One of the most iconic kids’ toys of the ’90s, the Tamagotchi, is back.

In recent years, manufacturers Bandai have created several new, more advanced versions of the popular digital pet. Some recent models can even send text messages. However, the original Tamagotchi has now been reissued in Japan to capitalise on ’90s nostalgia.

Players can once again hatch one of six characters from an egg, then watch their pet flourish as they feed it, play with it and clean up its digital poos. If they fail to take proper care of their Tamagotchi, it will quickly die.

Sadly, the reissued original Tamagotchi is only currently available in Japan, where it retails for 2,000 yen (around £14). Check out a trailer for the re-issue below.

The Tamagotchi first hit shelves in Japan in 1996 before being launched worldwide in May of the following year. The egg-shaped toy became so popular that by 2010, more than 76m units had been sold worldwide.

Its name is actually a portmanteau of two words: tamago, which means “egg” in Japanese, and the English word “watch”.

A Tamagotchi was included in the 1998 Blue Peter millennium time capsule that was accidentally dug up and destroyed by builders earlier this year.