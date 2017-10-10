Tamagotchi to return to stores for 20th anniversary

A new version of the '90s toy will be released in limited quantities

A new version of the Tamagotchi is being released to celebrate the toy’s 20th anniversary.

The egg-shaped device was originally unveiled in 1997 and challenged users to look after a digital pet without killing it.

Toymakers Bandai have announced a smaller version of the original Tamagotchi will be released in limited qualities tomorrow (October 11). It will include six different shell designs and each one will have its own individual character for owners to look after.

Bandai UK marketing manager Tess Parsons-Broome said: “For many Generation X kids, the Tamagotchi device can be considered the first and favourite digital pet. The enduring power of Tamagotchi is its clear expression that nurturing and love never goes out of style.

“It’s such an honour to bring back one of the most beloved toys in a way that captures the magic and joy of a generation while embracing the sensibilities of new generations.”

There have been 82 million Tamagotchis sold worldwide since the toy’s 1997 release. The new version will be available online and in select toy stores, and comes with a recommended retail price of £9.99.