Tara Palmer-Tomkinson’s cause of death revealed

It was previously believed to be a brain tumour
Tara Palmer-Tomkinson’s cause of death has been revealed.
The socialite, TV presenter, writer, ‘it girl’, reality TV star, model and philanthropist was found dead at her London flat last week. She was just 45-years-old.
It was previously believed that she had died due to a brain tumour, but now her sister and author Santa Montefiore has revealed that she actually died of a perforated ulcer.
Taking to Twitter, she wrote:
Palmer-Tomkinson contributed to The Sunday Times, The Observer, The Spectator, GQ and more during the 1990s, as well as co-writing the books ‘The Naughty Girl’s Guide To Life’, ‘Inheritance’ and ‘Infidelity’. In 2002, she appeared on ‘I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here’, and worked as a presenter on shows including ‘Animals Do the Funniest’, ‘Junior Eurovision’, ‘The British Comedy Awards…Party On’, ‘What Kids Really Think’, ‘Popworld’, ‘Top of the Pops’, ‘SM:TV Live’, ‘Company Magazine Bachelor of the Year’, ‘Dumb Britain’ and more.
She was also known for her skills as a pianist, having performed at the Royal Festival Hall with the National Symphony Orchestra and elsewhere. She also supported numerous charities throughout her life, and was a patron of Blue Sky Autism.
Prince Charles, a close friend of the star’s family, has said he is “deeply saddened” by the news.