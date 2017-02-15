Tara Palmer-Tomkinson’s cause of death revealed

It was previously believed to be a brain tumour

Tara Palmer-Tomkinson’s cause of death has been revealed.

The socialite, TV presenter, writer, ‘it girl’, reality TV star, model and philanthropist was found dead at her London flat last week. She was just 45-years-old.

It was previously believed that she had died due to a brain tumour, but now her sister and author Santa Montefiore has revealed that she actually died of a perforated ulcer.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: