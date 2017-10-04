Taylor Swift leads MTV EMAs 2017 shortlist with six nominations

Shawn Mendes, Kendrick Lamar and Ed Sheeran are also in the running for multiple awards

Taylor Swift is leading the MTV EMAs 2017 shortlist with six nominations in total.

The pop star recently returned with her comeback single ‘Look What You Made Me Do‘ nearly three years after releasing her last album ‘1989‘.

Among the awards she could collect at the ceremony, which takes place at London’s SSE Arena Wembley on November 12, are Best Video, Best Artist, Best Pop and Best Look. She could also take home trophies for Best US Act and Biggest Fans.

Elsewhere, Shawn Mendes is up for five awards, while Kendrick Lamar and Ed Sheeran both follow behind with four nominations.

This year’s host, Rita Ora, is up for the Best Look award, alongside Swift, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles and Zayn Malik. The Best UK & Ireland Act category, meanwhile, features another former One Direction member in Louis Tomlinson who will go up against Little Mix, Lipa, Stormzy and Sheeran for the prize.

The full list of nominees for the MTV EMAs 2017 are as follows:



BEST US ACT

Bruno Mars

DJ Khaled

Kendrick Lamar

Taylor Swift

Fifth Harmony

BEST CANADIAN ACT

Alessia Cara

Drake

Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

BEST SONG

Clean Bandit – ‘Rockabye’ ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie

DJ Khaled – ‘Wild Thoughts’ ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller

Ed Sheeran – ‘Shape of You’

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee – ‘Despacito (Remix)’ ft. Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes – ‘There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back’

BEST ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Ed Sheeran

Kendrick Lamar

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST LOOK

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Rita Ora

Taylor Swift

ZAYN

BEST NEW

Dua Lipa

Julia Michaels

Khalid

KYLE

Rag’n’Bone Man

BEST POP

Camila Cabello

Demi Lovato

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST VIDEO

Foo Fighters – ‘Run’

Katy Perry – ‘Bon Appétit’ ft. Migos

Kendrick Lamar – ‘HUMBLE.’

KYLE – ‘iSpy’ ft. Lil Yachty

Taylor Swift – ‘Look What You Made Me Do’

BEST LIVE

Bruno Mars

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Eminem

U2

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Major Lazer

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

BEST ROCK

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Royal Blood

The Killers

U2

BEST HIP HOP

Drake

Eminem

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Imagine Dragons

Lana Del Rey

Lorde

The xx

Thirty Seconds To Mars

BIGGEST FANS

Ariana Grande

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST PUSH

Hailee Steinfeld

Jon Bellion

Julia Michaels

Kacy Hill

Khalid

KYLE

Noah Cyrus

Petite Meller

Rag’n’Bone Man

SZA

The Head And The Heart

BEST WORLD STAGE

Steve Aoki – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2016

Kings of Leon – Live from Oude Luxor Theatre, Rotterdam, The Netherlands 2016

Tomorrowland 2017

DNCE – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017

The Chainsmokers – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017

Foo Fighters – Live from Barcelona, Spain 2017