Taylor Swift leads MTV EMAs 2017 shortlist with six nominations
Shawn Mendes, Kendrick Lamar and Ed Sheeran are also in the running for multiple awards
Taylor Swift is leading the MTV EMAs 2017 shortlist with six nominations in total.
The pop star recently returned with her comeback single ‘Look What You Made Me Do‘ nearly three years after releasing her last album ‘1989‘.
Among the awards she could collect at the ceremony, which takes place at London’s SSE Arena Wembley on November 12, are Best Video, Best Artist, Best Pop and Best Look. She could also take home trophies for Best US Act and Biggest Fans.
Elsewhere, Shawn Mendes is up for five awards, while Kendrick Lamar and Ed Sheeran both follow behind with four nominations.
This year’s host, Rita Ora, is up for the Best Look award, alongside Swift, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles and Zayn Malik. The Best UK & Ireland Act category, meanwhile, features another former One Direction member in Louis Tomlinson who will go up against Little Mix, Lipa, Stormzy and Sheeran for the prize.
The full list of nominees for the MTV EMAs 2017 are as follows:
BEST US ACT
Bruno Mars
DJ Khaled
Kendrick Lamar
Taylor Swift
Fifth Harmony
BEST CANADIAN ACT
Alessia Cara
Drake
Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
BEST SONG
Clean Bandit – ‘Rockabye’ ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie
DJ Khaled – ‘Wild Thoughts’ ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller
Ed Sheeran – ‘Shape of You’
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee – ‘Despacito (Remix)’ ft. Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes – ‘There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back’
BEST ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Ed Sheeran
Kendrick Lamar
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST LOOK
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Rita Ora
Taylor Swift
ZAYN
BEST NEW
Dua Lipa
Julia Michaels
Khalid
KYLE
Rag’n’Bone Man
BEST POP
Camila Cabello
Demi Lovato
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST VIDEO
Foo Fighters – ‘Run’
Katy Perry – ‘Bon Appétit’ ft. Migos
Kendrick Lamar – ‘HUMBLE.’
KYLE – ‘iSpy’ ft. Lil Yachty
Taylor Swift – ‘Look What You Made Me Do’
BEST LIVE
Bruno Mars
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Eminem
U2
BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Major Lazer
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
BEST ROCK
Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Royal Blood
The Killers
U2
BEST HIP HOP
Drake
Eminem
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Imagine Dragons
Lana Del Rey
Lorde
The xx
Thirty Seconds To Mars
BIGGEST FANS
Ariana Grande
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST PUSH
Hailee Steinfeld
Jon Bellion
Julia Michaels
Kacy Hill
Khalid
KYLE
Noah Cyrus
Petite Meller
Rag’n’Bone Man
SZA
The Head And The Heart
BEST WORLD STAGE
Steve Aoki – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2016
Kings of Leon – Live from Oude Luxor Theatre, Rotterdam, The Netherlands 2016
Tomorrowland 2017
DNCE – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017
The Chainsmokers – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017
Foo Fighters – Live from Barcelona, Spain 2017
